Matt Hardy vs. Bray Wyatt is now official for Sunday's WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view.
WWE
New Match Announced for WWE's Elimination Chamber Pay-Per-View
By Marc Middleton
Feb 19, 2018 - 10:42:29 PM
Below is the updated card for Sunday's pay-per-view from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas:
Elimination Chamber to Crown a New WWE Universal Title #1 Contender
John Cena vs. Elias vs. Braun Strowman vs. Roman Reigns vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz vs. Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor
The Miz enters at #1, Elias enters at #6. Winner faces WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 34.
First-Ever Women's Elimination Chamber for the RAW Women's Title
Bayley vs. Mandy Rose vs. Mickie James vs. Sonya Deville vs. Sasha Banks vs. Champion Alexa Bliss
Winner defends against Asuka or Asuka & Nia Jax at WrestleMania 34.
Asuka vs. Nia Jax
If Jax wins, she's added to the title match at WrestleMania 34 to make it a Triple Threat with Asuka and the champion.
Matt Hardy vs. Bray Wyatt
Ronda Rousey in-ring contract signing
