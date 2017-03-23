LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
New Match Announced for WWE NXT "Takeover: Orlando"
By Marc Middleton
Mar 23, 2017 - 12:07:28 AM
Aleister Black (Tommy End) will make his WWE NXT TV debut at "Takeover: Orlando" during WrestleMania 33 weekend. He will face Andrade "Cien" Almas.

Below is the updated Takeover card coming out of this week's NXT episode:

NXT Title Match
Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Bobby Roode

NXT Women's Title Match
Ember Moon vs. Asuka

Triple Threat Elimination Match for the NXT Tag Team Titles
Dash & Dawson vs. Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa vs. The Authors of Pain

Aleister Black vs. Andrade "Cien" Almas

