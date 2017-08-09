LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
New Match Announced for WWE NXT "Takeover: Brooklyn III"
By Marc Middleton
Aug 9, 2017 - 10:48:16 PM
Andrade "Cien" Almas vs. Johnny Gargano is now official for WWE NXT "Takeover: Brooklyn III" during WWE SummerSlam weekend. Almas' valet Zelina Vega issued the challenge to Gargano on this week's episode and WWE has confirmed the match.

Below is the updated card for Takeover, which takes place on Saturday, August 19th from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn:

NXT Title Match
Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Roode

NXT Women's Title Match
Ember Moon vs. Asuka

NXT Tag Team Title Match
SAnitY vs. The Authors of Pain

Aleister Black vs. Hideo Itami

Johnny Gargano vs. Andrade "Cien" Almas with Zelina Vega

Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

