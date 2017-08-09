|
Andrade "Cien" Almas vs. Johnny Gargano is now official for WWE NXT "Takeover: Brooklyn III" during WWE SummerSlam weekend. Almas' valet Zelina Vega issued the challenge to Gargano on this week's episode and WWE has confirmed the match.
|
Posted in: WWE
WWE
New Match Announced for WWE NXT "Takeover: Brooklyn III"
By Marc Middleton
Aug 9, 2017 - 10:48:16 PM
Below is the updated card for Takeover, which takes place on Saturday, August 19th from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn:
NXT Title Match
Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Roode
NXT Women's Title Match
Ember Moon vs. Asuka
NXT Tag Team Title Match
SAnitY vs. The Authors of Pain
Aleister Black vs. Hideo Itami
Johnny Gargano vs. Andrade "Cien" Almas with Zelina Vega
|
|
