LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
New Match Announced for Tonight's WWE RAW In Miami
By Marc Middleton
Jan 1, 2018 - 5:50:01 PM


Above is video of Mike Rome announcing RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss vs. Asuka in a non-title match for tonight's WWE RAW in Miami. This match comes after The Empress of Tomorrow announced herself for the women's Royal Rumble before dropping The Goddess of WWE on last week's RAW, warning her that she was coming for the title.

Below is the updated line-up for the first RAW of 2018:

* Bliss vs. Asuka

* Samoa Joe vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Roman Reigns with the title on the line. Reigns will lose the title if he's disqualified

* Cedric Alexander vs. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore with the title on the line

* WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar appears

Remember to join us for live coverage at 8pm EST tonight.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • WWE Confirms Enzo Amore's Status for RAW, Video from the Hospital

  • *LIVE COVERAGE* OF TONIGHT'S WWE RAW 1/1/18

  • New Match Announced for Tonight's WWE RAW In Miami

  • Enzo Amore Hospitalized Earlier Today In Miami

  • John Cena Set for the Royal Rumble, Paige Status Update, More on Tonight's RAW, WWE Top 10

  • WWE Future Endeavors Fan Video, Hideo Itami - Jack Gallagher Exchange, Francine

  • Cedric Alexander Hypes Tonight's Title Shot, WWE Hall of Famer Turns 75, Brie Bella

  • News for Tonight's WWE RAW - Brock Lesnar, Two Title Matches, Seth Rollins & Jason Jordan, More

  • Samoa Joe Vs Roman Reigns Match Stopped Due To Blood

  • Brian Pillman JR. Makes Pro Wrestling Debut



    		•