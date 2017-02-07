LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Indy | Forums | Contact (Send in News & Results) | Bookmark | Share



Posted in: WWE
New Match Added to Sunday's WWE Elimination Chamber PPV
By Marc Middleton
Feb 7, 2017 - 7:27:28 PM
WWE has announced Mickie James vs. Becky Lynch for Sunday's WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view from Phoenix. Below is the updated card:

Elimination Chamber for the WWE Title
The Miz vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose vs. AJ Styles vs. Bray Wyatt vs. Baron Corbin vs. John Cena

Tag Team Turmoil for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles
The Ascension vs. Heath Slater & Rhyno vs. The Vaudevillains vs. Breezango vs. The Usos vs. American Alpha

SmackDown Women's Title Match
Naomi vs. Alexa Bliss

Natalya vs. Nikki Bella

Becky Lynch vs. Mickie James

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • New Match Added to Sunday's WWE Elimination Chamber PPV

  • The Rock and WWE Studios Teaming Up for Movie on Paige and Her Family

  • Update on Shinsuke Nakamura's Status, Wrestlers on The Rock 'n' Roll Express In the WWE HOF

  • News for Tonight's WWE SmackDown and 205 Live - 12 Man Match Added, Fatal 5 Way, More

  • John Cena on ESPN, Tom Brady Makes The List, RAW Main Event Slow Motion Video

  • WWE Elimination Chamber Promo, Kevin Owens Knocks WWE Graphic, The RNR Express

  • Triple H on Samoa Joe, Vignette for Emmalina's Debut, Fans on This Week's RAW

  • Segment Announced for Next Week's RAW, WWE HOF Video for The Rock 'n' Roll Express

  • Fatal 5 Way Elimination Match on 205 Live, Emmalina Finally Debuting?, Bayley on Charlotte

  • Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman Appear After This Week's WWE RAW (Photos)




    		•