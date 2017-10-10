LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
New Looks Revealed for WWE SmackDown Tag Team (Photo)
By Marc Middleton
Oct 10, 2017 - 10:34:17 PM
After rumors of Erick Rowan and Luke Harper getting re-packaged soon, the former WWE NXT Tag Team Champions appeared in a vignette on tonight's SmackDown to confirm the new look & gimmicks.

It appears Rowan and Harper will now be using the "Bludgeon Brothers" name. The two last teamed together in early 2016 and have had several singles matches against each other since.

No word yet on when the two will debut their new gimmicks but we will keep you updated. You can see a photo of their new look from the vignette below:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • New Looks Revealed for WWE SmackDown Tag Team (Photo)

  • Rumors on Neville Possibly Quitting WWE at Monday's RAW

  • New #1 Contenders to the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Titles Determined (Photos, Video)

  • Mike & Maria Kanellis on His Addiction Issues, Becoming Parents, More (Video)

  • Shane McMahon Update (Video), Ric Flair's "Table For 3" Episode, Alexa Bliss

  • Spoiler Updates for Tonight's WWE SmackDown

  • WWE RAW Viewership for This Week's Show with Kalisto vs. Enzo Amore, The Shield

  • WWE RAW Lumberjack Match Trivia Note, The Bellas Visit Mattel (Video), Summer Rae

  • WWE Ride Along Notes, WWE Cruiserweight Comments on Milestone, RAW Top 10

  • WWE 205 Live Update for Tonight, Mickie James Talks Induction (Video), Nikki Bella



    		•