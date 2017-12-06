LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
New Hideo Itami WWE 205 Live Promo, The Bludgeon Brothers Get a Win, Fans on Shane McMahon
By Marc Middleton
Dec 6, 2017 - 9:25:59 AM
- Below is the latest vignette for Hideo Itami's upcoming main roster debut for WWE 205 Live:



- WWE has a new poll asking fans which capacity is Shane McMahon most dangerous in. As of this writing, 34% voted for SmackDown Commissioner while 33% voted for in-ring competitor and 33% voted for special guest referee. As noted, Shane will be the referee for Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn vs. Randy Orton & Shinsuke Nakamura at the December 17th WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view. Shane added a stipulation that will see Sami & Owens fired from WWE if they lose the match.

- Rowan and Harper remained undefeated as The Bludgeon Brothers after defeating enhancement talents Adam James and Josh Carr on this week's SmackDown. You can see video from the match below:



Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc.

