LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
New "Hard Nocks" Episode from John Cena, Tough Movie Role for The Rock, Horsewomen Hype
By Marc Middleton
Sep 11, 2017 - 8:10:21 AM
- John Cena works on the mechanics of lifting weights in the latest episode of his "Hard Nocks South Life" series from The Bella Twins' YouTube channel, seen below:



- Cathy Kelley looks at Charlotte Flair, Ronda Rousey and the buzz surrounding a potential Horsewomen vs. Horsewomen battle in this new video:



- The Rock just wrapped week 3 of filming for the "Skyscraper" movie that comes out on July 23rd, 2018 and he called it the "most physically and emotionally daunting role" of his career. He wrote the following on Instagram:

Survival.
WEEK 3 complete of our hostage action thriller #SkyscraperMovie.
The most physically and emotionally daunting role of my career. Grateful to push the limits.
The Academy Award winning master Robert Elswit ("There Will Be Blood") operating the camera.
A challenging film. A talented crew.
#Week3 #Survival #SkyscraperMovie SUMMER 2018





Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Big Match for Braun Strowman, MizTV Segment and More Announced for Tonight's RAW (Video)

  • Spoiler Update on WWE's Main Roster Plans for Asuka

  • WWE Hall of Famer Undergoes Surgery Today (Photo)

  • Paul Heyman's Birthday, More on Tye Dillinger Working WWE NXT Events, Nikki Bella

  • Latest "Ask The WWE PC" Episode, Fans on Who Asuka Should Sign With, Brie Bella

  • MYC Special Airing After Tonight's RAW, Charlotte - China Video, Jeff Hardy vs. The Miz

  • Natalya Warns Naomi, Fans on Asuka's First Main Roster Loss In WWE, Charlotte Flair

  • The Rock on Nia Jax's Growth, Natalya Reveals Random Facts, Nikki Bella - ClevverTV

  • New "Hard Nocks" Episode from John Cena, Tough Movie Role for The Rock, Horsewomen Hype

  • News for Tonight's WWE RAW - John Cena and Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, More



    		•