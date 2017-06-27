LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
New Gym Episode from John Cena, Big Pop for WWE NXT Referee, Kevin Owens, Finn Balor
By Marc Middleton
Jun 27, 2017 - 12:02:12 PM
- Courtesy of This Week In WWE, below is video of Finn Balor recapping his recent promotional tour of Tokyo and Singapore:



- Below is the latest episode of John Cena's "Hard Nocks South Life" YouTube series:



- A 30-minute "First Look" at WWE's "Fight Owens Fight: The Kevin Owens Story" DVD on the current WWE United States Champion will premiere on the WWE Network this coming Thursday at 5pm EST. The DVD will be released on July 4th and can be pre-ordered at this link.

- Female referee Kennadi Brink received a standing ovation as she came out to start Friday's WWE NXT TV tapings, her first tapings for the company. Below are a few photos from JJ Williams:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc.

