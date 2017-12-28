LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
New Episode of WWE Game Night (Video), Johnny Gargano Hypes Takeover Shot, Birthdays
By Marc Middleton
Dec 28, 2017 - 12:30:59 PM
- Below is the latest episode of WWE Game Night with Tamina Snuka, Heath Slater, Renee Young, The New Day and SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair playing a game of Catch Phrase:



- Former WWE star Lanny Poffo turns 63 years old today while former TNA Knockouts Champion Taryn Terrell turns 32, Rachael Ellering turns 25 and WWE Hall of Famer Tatsumi Fujinami turns 64.

- As noted, Johnny Gargano vs. WWE NXT Champion Andrade "Cien" Almas is now official for the NXT "Takeover: Philly" event during Royal Rumble weekend. Gargano and Almas tweeted the following after the match was announced:







  New Episode of WWE Game Night (Video), Johnny Gargano Hypes Takeover Shot, Birthdays

