Posted in: WWE
New Episode from Sheamus, Triple H on Tonight's Team RAW vs. SmackDown Match, Miss Liz
By Marc Middleton
Nov 19, 2017 - 3:30:59 PM
- Below is the latest episode of "Celtic Warrior Workouts" from RAW Tag Team Champion Sheamus' YouTube channel, featuring a boxing & MMA session with Sheamus' combat coach Josh Rafferty at Optimum Gym South Tampa.



- Today would have been Miss Elizabeth's 57th birthday.

- Triple H tweeted the following on the men's 5-on-5 Traditional Elimination Match at WWE Survivor Series tonight:




