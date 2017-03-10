Posted in: WWE New Clip of Triple H Working Out, Brie Bella Cover Shoot Video, WWE Stock Down
By Marc Middleton
Mar 10, 2017 - 3:16:09 AM
- As noted, Brie Bella has landed the cover of the new issue of Fit Pregnancy magazine. Below is video from her cover shoot:
- WWE stock was down 1.02% on Thursday, closing at $20.30 per share. The high was $20.51 and the low was $20.17.
- Triple H continues to train for WrestleMania 33, where he's expected to wrestle Seth Rollins. Below is his latest "Midnight Workout" video. The Game wrote, "Hover ISO bench press... 315lbs. x 3 (with a :03 pause) Timed T.W.L blackburns #DogAssistedChaosReps #DoTheWork #MidnightWorkout"
Hover ISO bench press... 315lbs. x 3 (with a :03 pause)