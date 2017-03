New Clip of Triple H Working Out, Brie Bella Cover Shoot Video, WWE Stock Down

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

- As noted, Brie Bella has landed the cover of the new issue of Fit Pregnancy magazine. Below is video from her cover shoot:- WWE stock was down 1.02% on Thursday, closing at $20.30 per share. The high was $20.51 and the low was $20.17.- Triple H continues to train for WrestleMania 33, where he's expected to wrestle Seth Rollins. Below is his latest "Midnight Workout" video. The Game wrote, "Hover ISO bench press... 315lbs. x 3 (with a :03 pause) Timed T.W.L blackburns #DogAssistedChaosReps #DoTheWork #MidnightWorkout"