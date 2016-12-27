LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Indy | Forums | Contact (Send in News & Results) | Bookmark | Share



Posted in: WWE
New Champions Crowned on Tonight's WWE SmackDown (Photos)
By Marc Middleton
Dec 27, 2016 - 8:56:44 PM
As seen on tonight's WWE SmackDown from Chicago, Chad Gable and Jason Jordan defeated Luke Harper and Randy Orton to become the new SmackDown Tag Team Champions. Harper and Orton were representing The Wyatt Family under Freebird rules in the Four Corners Elimination Match that also featured The Usos and Heath Slater & Rhyno.

Orton and Bray just won the titles back on December 4th at TLC. This is the first reign for Gable and Jordan since coming to the main roster. They held the WWE NXT Tag Team Titles once.

Below are photos and video from tonight's match:




























Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • New Champions Crowned on Tonight's WWE SmackDown (Photos)

  • Tonight's WWE SmackDown Opener, Goldberg on Turning 50, Xavier Woods Unboxes

  • WWE RAW Social Rating, Mustafa Ali - 205 Live Note, DDP Motivational Video

  • WWE - MSG Attendance Note, Kofi Kingston Has Lost Wallet Returned, Brie Bella

  • Dana White on CM Punk and Brock Lesnar Possibly Fighting for UFC Again (Video)

  • WWE Looks at the Cesaro Swing (Video), John Cena Meets NHL Legend, Fans on Braun Strowman

  • WWE RAW Top 10 Video, Bill Goldberg's Birthday, New WWE Studios Movie Poster

  • News for Tonight's WWE SmackDown and 205 Live - John Cena Returns, Title Matches, More

  • Sami Zayn on Next Week's LMS Match (Video), Fans on This Week's RAW, The New Day

  • Cody Rhodes Responds to Segment on Last Night's WWE RAW




    		•