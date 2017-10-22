LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
New Champion Crowned at WWE TLC (Photos, Videos)
By Marc Middleton
Oct 22, 2017 - 9:42:17 PM
Enzo Amore defeated Kalisto at tonight's WWE TLC pay-per-view in Minneapolis, MN to become the new WWE Cruiserweight Champion.

Enzo is now a two-time Cruiserweight Champion. Kalisto just won the title back on the October 9th RAW episode, defeating Enzo in a Lumberjack Match.

