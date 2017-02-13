LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
New Champion Crowned at Tonight's WWE RAW In Las Vegas (Video, Photos)
By Marc Middleton
Feb 13, 2017 - 11:20:32 PM
Bayley defeated Charlotte Flair in the main event of tonight's WWE RAW in Las Vegas to become the new RAW Women's Champion.

This is the first main roster title run for Bayley. Charlotte just won the title back on December 18th at the "Roadblock: End of the Line" pay-per-view with a win over Sasha Banks.

Below are photos and videos from tonight's main event:























































