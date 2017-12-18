|
- Below is a promo for Tuesday's WWE SmackDown episode, featuring fallout from the Clash of Champions pay-per-view:
|
By Marc Middleton
Dec 18, 2017 - 11:18:34 PM
- WWE taped the following matches tonight in Providence, RI for this week's Main Event episode:
* Kalisto vs. Ariya Daivari
* Apollo Crews vs. Curt Hawkins. Titus O'Neil and Dana Brooke were with Crews
- Cedric Alexander defeated Drew Gulak on tonight's RAW to become the new #1 contender to WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore. It's believed that Cedric will get his title shot next week but WWE has not confirmed the match since Cedric won. Below are a few shots from tonight's match:
New Challenger for Enzo Amore (Video), Titus Worldwide on Main Event, SmackDown Promo