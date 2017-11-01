LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
New Bludgeon Brothers Promo, Total Divas News for Tonight, Tony Atlas In Action
By Marc Middleton
Nov 1, 2017 - 11:06:01 AM
- Below is the latest promo for Erick Rowan and Luke Harper's return as The Bludgeon Brothers:



- WWE Hall of Famer "Mr. USA" Tony Atlas, age 63, will be returning to the ring for the Canadian Wrestling's Elite promotion on Friday, November 24th in Winnipeg, Manitoba. The former WWE Tag Team Champion will appear for a special meet & greet earlier in the evening but will also compete at the CWE Spin The Wheel Make The Deal event later that night. Tickets for the event can be found at CWETickets.com.

- The Total Divas season 7 premiere will air on the E! network tonight. Below is the official synopsis with preview clips from WWE:

"This Is Make or Break: On the season premiere, the WWE announces its first ever "Money in the Bank" ladder match for the women's superstar division. With Brie on maternity leave, Nikki mentors Nattie and Lana in hopes of becoming Smackdown GM. Meanwhile, newcomer Nia Jax makes a bad impression when she questions Maryse's history in the WWE, and Trin challenges John to spice up their love life."





Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc.

