Posted in: WWE New "Bella Family Origins", Tyson Kidd on His "Redemption" Win 2 Years Ago, Asuka
By Marc Middleton
Feb 23, 2017 - 7:55:27 PM
- Below is the latest episode of "Bella Family Origins" with The Bella Twins visiting their nana in their hometown of Brawley, CA:
- Indie wrestler Angel Rose, using her real name Priscilla Zuniga, worked last night's WWE NXT TV tapings from the University of Central Florida. She wrestled NXT Women's Champion Asuka in a non-title match that should air on March 15th.
- Yesterday marked two years since Tyson Kidd and Cesaro became the new WWE Tag Team Champions at Fastlane. Kidd, who has been out of action for almost two years with a neck injury, tweeted the following on being ignored by the company: