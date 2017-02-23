LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
New "Bella Family Origins", Tyson Kidd on His "Redemption" Win 2 Years Ago, Asuka
By Marc Middleton
Feb 23, 2017 - 7:55:27 PM
- Below is the latest episode of "Bella Family Origins" with The Bella Twins visiting their nana in their hometown of Brawley, CA:



- Indie wrestler Angel Rose, using her real name Priscilla Zuniga, worked last night's WWE NXT TV tapings from the University of Central Florida. She wrestled NXT Women's Champion Asuka in a non-title match that should air on March 15th.

- Yesterday marked two years since Tyson Kidd and Cesaro became the new WWE Tag Team Champions at Fastlane. Kidd, who has been out of action for almost two years with a neck injury, tweeted the following on being ignored by the company:







    		•