LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
New Backstage Promo from Goldust, What Happened After RAW, MLB Players at RAW
By Marc Middleton
Jul 25, 2017 - 7:56:04 AM
- Goldust did not appear on this week's WWE RAW but WWE did post this post-show video with The Golden One. Goldust says not that The Shattered Truth is over, The Golden God has been screening other films looking for inspiration for his next project. He says Spiderman, Dunkirk, Planet of The Apes will all fail compared to his next production. The Golden Age is back.



- There was no dark main event after this week's RAW in Washington, DC. After Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose defeated The Miztourage, RAW went off the air and Ambrose went to the back. Rollins then gave thanks to the crowd on the mic and sent the crowd home happy.

- As seen below, MLB players Oliver Drake, Eric Thames and Brett Phillips of the Milwaukee Brewers sat ringside for RAW in DC:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • New WWE United States Champion Crowned on Tonight's SmackDown (Photos, Video)

  • Big Main Event on Next Week's SmackDown to Determine WWE SummerSlam Opponent for Jinder Mahal

  • Chris Jericho Makes His Return on Tonight's WWE SmackDown (Video, Photos)

  • More on Plans for Tonight's WWE SmackDown, Steve Austin Films Show (Photo), Aiden English

  • Milestone for WWE RAW Superstar, Nikki Bella on SummerSlam Rumors (Video), WWE Stock

  • WWE RAW Viewership with Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose vs. The Miztourage In the Main Event

  • Battleground Rematch at SmackDown?, WWE RAW Top 10, Goldust on Finn Balor

  • WWE RAW Social Score, James Ellsworth Milestone, Corey Graves on Working Commentary

  • Finn Balor Comments on Bray Wyatt (Video), Fans on Next Week's Triple Threat, WWE - SO

  • The Rock on Nia Jax's WWE Progress, Bayley Post-RAW Promo, Wale - Corey Graves




    		•