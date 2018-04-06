LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
New Andre Battle Royal Participants, WWE Stars Film Table For 3, Paul Heyman Re-Watches
By Marc Middleton
Apr 6, 2018 - 2:34:59 PM
- Below is the latest episode of WWE Playback with Paul Heyman re-watching Brock Lesnar vs. Bill Goldberg for the WWE Universal Title from WrestleMania 33:



- Kane, Aiden English, Curt Hawkins, Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable are now official for the fifth annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 34. Below is the updated list of confirmed participants:

* Kane, Aiden English, Curt Hawkins, Shelton Benjamin, Chad Gable, Primo Colon, Zack Ryder, Rhyno, Heath Slater, Goldust, Matt Hardy, Scott Dawson, Dash Wilder, Tye Dillinger, Fandango, Tyler Breeze, Mojo Rawley, Baron Corbin, Dolph Ziggler, TBA

- Natalya revealed on Twitter that she's filming a "Table For 3" episode with Nia Jax and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix in New Orleans. As noted, WWE will be filming several specials for the WWE Network this weekend. Natalya tweeted:




