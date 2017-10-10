LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
New #1 Contenders to the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Titles Determined (Photos, Video)
By Marc Middleton
Oct 10, 2017 - 8:52:37 PM
Tonight's WWE SmackDown opened with new SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos giving props to The New Day for their brutal Cell match at Sunday's WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view.

The segment was interrupted by The Hype Bros, Breezango, The Ascension and the team of Chad Gable & Shelton Benjamin. SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan then made a Fatal 4 Way to crown new #1 contenders, which saw Gable & Benjamin get the win.

No word yet on when Gable & Benjamin will get their title shot from The Usos but it will likely come before the November 19th WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view.

Below are photos and videos from tonight's opening segment & match:








































