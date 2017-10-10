|
|
|
|
Tonight's WWE SmackDown opened with new SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos giving props to The New Day for their brutal Cell match at Sunday's WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view.
|
Posted in:
WWE
New #1 Contenders to the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Titles Determined (Photos, Video)
By Marc Middleton
Oct 10, 2017 - 8:52:37 PM
The segment was interrupted by The Hype Bros, Breezango, The Ascension and the team of Chad Gable & Shelton Benjamin. SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan then made a Fatal 4 Way to crown new #1 contenders, which saw Gable & Benjamin get the win.
No word yet on when Gable & Benjamin will get their title shot from The Usos but it will likely come before the November 19th WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view.
Below are photos and videos from tonight's opening segment & match:
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More
|
|
Rumors on Neville Possibly Quitting WWE at Monday's RAW
New #1 Contenders to the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Titles Determined (Photos, Video)
*LIVE COVERAGE* OF TONIGHT'S WWE SMACKDOWN 10/10/17
Mike & Maria Kanellis on His Addiction Issues, Becoming Parents, More (Video)
Shane McMahon Update (Video), Ric Flair's "Table For 3" Episode, Alexa Bliss
Spoiler Updates for Tonight's WWE SmackDown
WWE RAW Viewership for This Week's Show with Kalisto vs. Enzo Amore, The Shield
WWE RAW Lumberjack Match Trivia Note, The Bellas Visit Mattel (Video), Summer Rae
WWE Ride Along Notes, WWE Cruiserweight Comments on Milestone, RAW Top 10
WWE 205 Live Update for Tonight, Mickie James Talks Induction (Video), Nikki Bella