Posted in: WWE
New #1 Contenders to The Hardys, Fatal 4 Way on WWE 205 Live, Superstar Shakeup
By Marc Middleton
Apr 4, 2017 - 8:42:44 AM
- Sheamus and Cesaro defeated Enzo Amore and Big Cass to become the new #1 contenders to RAW Tag Team Champions The Hardys on last night's RAW. It's believed Cesaro and Sheamus will get their title shot at the April 30th WWE Payback pay-per-view in San Jose but that hasn't been announced.

- This week's WWE 205 Live will feature a Fatal 4 Way to crown a new #1 contender to WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville. The participants will be Austin Aries, Jack Gallagher, TJ Perkins and Mustafa Ali. As noted, 205 Live will also feature Neville having a proper celebration for his WrestleMania 33 win over Aries.

- As noted, Vince McMahon announced on this week's post-WrestleMania RAW that next week's RAW will feature a "Superstar Shakeup" with both of the rosters. SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan and RAW General Manager Kurt Angle will be there to oversee things. Below is a graphic for the Shakeup:





