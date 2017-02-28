LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Indy | Forums | Contact (Send in News & Results) | Bookmark | Share



Posted in: WWE
New #1 Contender to the WWE Title, Randy Orton Turns on Bray Wyatt (Videos)
By Marc Middleton
Feb 28, 2017 - 11:09:17 PM
AJ Styles defeated Luke Harper to become the new #1 contender to WWE Champion Bray Wyatt on tonight's SmackDown. The match saw AJ pin Harper twice. He used the ropes the first time, which brought out Shane McMahon to re-start the match. Shane, who has been AJ's rumored WrestleMania 33 opponent, ended up going down at ringside by an accidental kick from Harper.

While AJ vs. Wyatt would appear confirmed for WrestleMania, Royal Rumble winner Randy Orton later turned on Wyatt in the closing segment. Orton mentioned that he was coming for Wyatt and the WWE Title at WrestleMania. A Triple Threat with Orton vs. Styles vs. Wyatt is possible but WWE has not confirmed the match. We will keep you updated on what the match for Wyatt is.

For those who missed it, below are videos from the segment with Orton and Wyatt:










Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Title Matches on Tonight's WWE NXT Episode, Xavier Woods YouTube Milestone, Birthdays

  • Luke Harper vs. AJ Styles Slo-Mo, New Secret Admirer for Alicia Fox (Video), Fans on the #1 Contender

  • Becky Lynch Talks 2 of 3 Falls Match Win (Video), Fans on 205 Live, Carmella & James Ellsworth

  • Post-SmackDown Update on the WWE Title and WrestleMania 33, AJ Styles, Fans on SmackDown

  • New Teaser Video from Erick Rowan, The Honky Tonk Man Goes Out, WWE Stock Down

  • Randy Orton Tweets Bray Wyatt, WWE SmackDown Dark Match, Chad Gable Video

  • New #1 Contender to the WWE Title, Randy Orton Turns on Bray Wyatt (Videos)

  • John Cena and Nikki Bella Teaming Up on Next Week's WWE SmackDown (Video)

  • How Was WWE RAW Viewership for the Final Episode Before Fastlane?

  • New WWE Book of Rules Out Today, WWE Hall of Fame Network Collection, RAW Top 10




    		•