Posted in:
WWE
Neville vs. Austin Aries Begins (Video), Brock Lesnar Meets Goldberg on RAW, WM 33 Theme
By Marc Middleton
Mar 7, 2017 - 12:12:46 AM
- It looks like the rumors on Austin Aries vs. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville at WrestleMania 33 are true as the two did an angle at this week's RAW from Chicago that saw the announcer get the best of the King of the Cruiserweights and send him retreating. Below is video from that segment:
- "Greenlight" by Pitbull featuring Flo Rida and LunchMoney Lewis has been announced as one of the WrestleMania 33 theme songs.
- New WWE Universal Champion Bill Goldberg faced off with WrestleMania 33 opponent Brock Lesnar on last night's RAW. As seen below, the segment ended with Lesnar dropping Goldberg with the F5.
