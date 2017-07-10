LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Neville on Defeating Akira Tozawa, WWE Battleground Promo, WWE - Rocket League Tourney
By Marc Middleton
Jul 10, 2017 - 12:17:41 AM
- Below is a new promo for the July 23rd WWE Battleground pay-per-view, featuring the SmackDown brand.




- A promo for WWE Great Balls of Fire sponsor Rocket League aired during last night's pay-per-view with Xavier Woods. Woods revealed that he and other WWE Superstars will be participating in a Rocket League tournament this summer, likely for his "UpUpDownDown" YouTube channel.

- Last night's Great Balls of Fire Kickoff pre-show featured WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville retaining over Akira Tozawa. Below are reactions from Neville and James Ellsworth, who could relate to some of Tozawa's pain:







Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • News for Tonight's WWE RAW - Great Balls of Fire Fallout, Brock Lesnar, WWE 2K18, More

  • Matt Hardy Gets Stitches (Video), Fans on Roman Reigns - Braun Strowman, The Miz - RAW Talk

  • Dixie Carter In Trailer for Tonight's WWE 24, Emma on Alexa Bliss Retaining, Fans on John Cena

  • Tye Dillinger Invites The Miz to SmackDown, Sheamus & Cesaro PPV Note, Neville Video

  • Heath Slater and Curt Hawkins React to GBOF Match, Bray Wyatt vs. Seth Rollins, Punjabi Prison

  • Enzo Amore Helped Backstage (Video), Dana Brooke on Her Talk with Emma, David Otunga

  • Neville on Defeating Akira Tozawa, WWE Battleground Promo, WWE - Rocket League Tourney

  • WWE Great Balls of Fire Attendance, GBOF Opening Video Package, Paul Heyman

  • John Cena On WWE Erasing Chris Benoit From History

  • Major City Rejected In Bids To Host WWE Summerslam and WrestleMania




    		•