Posted in: WWE
Neville Talks WrestleMania 33, Total Divas Promo, Titus O'Neil Surprises Kids
By Marc Middleton
Feb 11, 2017 - 5:46:20 AM
- Below is a new promo for the return of Total Divas on Wednesday, April 5th:



- WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville recently spoke with the WWE website for a storyline interview. After missing WrestleMania 32 due to injury, Neville says he's looking forward to showcasing his abilities on the grandest stage of them all at WrestleMania 33. He commented on his goals going into WrestleMania this year:

"Well, I’m finally where I deserve to be and where I should always have been: on a platform to showcase my abilities. I’m not sitting back and watching it unfold. I am right on the forefront. I am proud of what I’ve done. I’m not at all regretful for how I’ve behaved and I will continue to do what is best for me, my family, and what has my best interests in mind."

- As seen below, Titus O'Neil made a surprise visit to the Boys & Girls Club in Gainesville, Florida on Thursday:







