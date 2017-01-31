LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Neville Gets Custom Title Plates (Video), Rusev's Broken Nose, Surprising Eliminations
By Marc Middleton
Jan 31, 2017 - 5:04:59 AM
- As seen below, new WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville received his custom side-plates before last night's RAW in Laredo:



- WWE has a new poll asking fans who pulled off the most surprising Royal Rumble elimination this year. As of this writing, 33% went with Bill Goldberg eliminating Brock Lesnar, 22% voted for Roman Reigns eliminating The Undertaker, 17% for Taker eliminating Goldberg, 16% for Baron Corbin eliminating Braun Strowman, 7% for Randy Orton eliminating Reigns, 2% for Braun eliminating Big Show and 2% for Braun eliminating James Ellsworth in just 15 seconds.

- It was noted during commentary for the WWE Royal Rumble main event that Rusev suffered a broken nose on last week's RAW after taking a crossbody from Kofi Kingston. For those who missed it, below is a shot of Rusev wearing a nose guard at the Rumble:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc.

