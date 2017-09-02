|
- The "Nature Boy" Ric Flair's official Twitter account posted the following message and video today (9/2 sometime shortly after 1pm EST) as an update on his health for his fans:
Posted in:
WWE
Nature Boy Ric Flair Posts Video to Give a Health Update to his Fans
By Tito Jackson
Sep 2, 2017 - 5:54:55 PM
In case your browser blocks the Twitter embedding...
TWEET: Backkkk! Thanks To Everyone For The Support These Past Couple Weeks. I Ain't Dead Yet Mother F**ckers! WOOOOO!
TRANSCRIPT OF THE VIDEO: "Hey to all of my fans out there, let it be known worldwide that Nature Boy, woooo, is back up and running. Looking as only I can look. I want to tell all of my fans out there, thank you for all of the love and support and I will see you in the very (multiple times) near future! Woooo!"
CREDIT: @RicFlairNatrBoy - Verified Twitter Account of "Nature Boy" Ric Flair
