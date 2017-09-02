LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Nature Boy Ric Flair Posts Video to Give a Health Update to his Fans
By Tito Jackson
Sep 2, 2017 - 5:54:55 PM
- The "Nature Boy" Ric Flair's official Twitter account posted the following message and video today (9/2 sometime shortly after 1pm EST) as an update on his health for his fans:




In case your browser blocks the Twitter embedding...

TWEET: Backkkk! Thanks To Everyone For The Support These Past Couple Weeks. I Ain't Dead Yet Mother F**ckers! WOOOOO!

TRANSCRIPT OF THE VIDEO: "Hey to all of my fans out there, let it be known worldwide that Nature Boy, woooo, is back up and running. Looking as only I can look. I want to tell all of my fans out there, thank you for all of the love and support and I will see you in the very (multiple times) near future! Woooo!"

CREDIT: @RicFlairNatrBoy - Verified Twitter Account of "Nature Boy" Ric Flair

  • Bella Twins in-ring Return Coming Soon?, Nikki Supports Daniel Bryan Comeback, Darren Young Update, More

  • WWE RAW Brand Houseshow Notes (9/1/17): John Cena, Braun Strowman, & Roman Reigns matches and Miz/Jeff Hardy?

  • Nature Boy Ric Flair Posts Video to Give a Health Update to his Fans

  • John Cena's Houseshow Schedule for Weekend, Brock Lesnar's Status for RAW, Roode, WWE TV in Mexico

  • WWE Viewership Numbers for WWE RAW (8/28) and Smackdown Live (8/29) Segments on YouTube

  • Samoa Joe Injury Update, Rusev/Lana Out of the Country, and WWE Wrestlers Cleared to Return from Injury

  • WWE Network Notes: WCW Thunder, Table for 3, Story Time, and Hell in the Cell Content

  • Big Cage Match Announced by the WWE for Monday Night RAW

  • John Bradshaw Layfield Leaving WWE Smackdown Live?

  • Sting WWE Network Collection Video, WWE Files Trademark for The Rock, Dana Warrior



    		•