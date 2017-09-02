





Nature Boy Ric Flair Posts Video to Give a Health Update to his Fans

By

Sep 2, 2017 - 5:54:55 PM



I'm Backkkk! Thanks To Everyone For The Support These Past Couple Weeks. I Ain't Dead Yet Mother F**ckers! WOOOOO! https://t.co/1ZgKVjFH8x pic.twitter.com/AHSSyE8JT1 — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) September 2, 2017





In case your browser blocks the Twitter embedding...



TWEET : Backkkk! Thanks To Everyone For The Support These Past Couple Weeks. I Ain't Dead Yet Mother F**ckers! WOOOOO!



TRANSCRIPT OF THE VIDEO : "Hey to all of my fans out there, let it be known worldwide that Nature Boy, woooo, is back up and running. Looking as only I can look. I want to tell all of my fans out there, thank you for all of the love and support and I will see you in the very (multiple times) near future! Woooo!"



