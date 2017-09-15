Natalya on WWE's Community Efforts, Tamina's Family Attends Event (Photo), Kairi Sane

As I'm On my Way to Japan, I am just sitting here thinking about the match last night and still on that Island High of how special this WWE Smackdown Live event was for me. To be able to perform in front of my people and feel the luv and hear the CHOOOHOOO's was absolutely LOVELY🤙🏽🌺💛💗💜 I'm am so grateful not to just the amazing WWE Fans but to my family as well who came out to support me and the Superstars!!!! What an amazing wonderful time I had here in HAWAII🌺.... Most of the family that came to watch the show never got to see a WWE live event and I was very happy they finally got to experience it. I Love what I do and I'm blessed to be carrying on my fathers legacy in doing what we LOVE... Mahalo and Much Alofas to the Hawaii Fans🌺.... #WWEHonolulu #IslandGirlVibes #Legacy #Family #TaminazTime #LocoMoco4Breakfast #Aloha

