Natalya on Losing the SmackDown Women's Title, Kane - Braun Strowman Video, WWE 24
By Marc Middleton
Nov 15, 2017 - 5:50:49 PM
- Below is alternate footage from this week's WWE RAW main event, which saw Braun Strowman powerslam Kane through the ring:



- There has been talk of doing a WWE 24 episode for the 25th Anniversary of RAW, according to PWInsider. As noted, the special 25th Anniversary RAW episode will take place on January 18th, 2018 from the Barclays Center and the Manhattan Center in New York City. There will be a DVD set and a book to commemorate the milestone.

- Natalya took to Twitter today and wrote the following on dropping the SmackDown Women's Title to Charlotte Flair on last night's SmackDown episode:




