LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Natalya on Change After Her Title Win (Video), Emma Wants a Match, The Usos - The New Day
By Marc Middleton
Aug 21, 2017 - 9:41:23 AM
- Below is video of new SmackDown Women's Champion Natalya talking to Dasha Fuentes after her win over Naomi at SummerSlam. Natalya says it feels really good to be champion but enough is enough and it's time for a change, borrowing a quote from uncle Owen Hart. Natalya says Naomi disrespected the title but tomorrow her glow will be removed from the belt. Natalya says this is her title now and glow time is over.



- Emma is hoping for a match with new RAW Women's Champion Sasha Banks at tonight's post-SummerSlam RAW in Brooklyn. She tweeted the following after the pay-per-view:




- New SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos tweeted props to The New Day after their match at SummerSlam while Xavier Woods is already looking forward to the rematch. Below are tweets from The Usos and Woods:







Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • WWE Confirms Brock Lesnar for RAW, Promo for WWE No Mercy, WWE's Uncaged III Album

  • Adam Cole on His WWE NXT Debut, SummerSlam Week Highlights, Shinsuke Nakamura

  • Jinder Mahal on Retaining at SummerSlam (Video), WWE on Adam Cole's Debut, Sasha Banks

  • Natalya on Change After Her Title Win (Video), Emma Wants a Match, The Usos - The New Day

  • Daniel Bryan Deletes Kurt Angle Tweet, Neville on His Title Win (Video), Lin Manuel

  • Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose on Their Title Win (Video), Demon Balor's Entrance, Eve

  • Mae Classic Brackets, Steve Austin on the SummerSlam Main Event, Sasha Banks Video

  • The Usos on Their Title Win (Video), Naomi Congratulates Natalya, Actor at SummerSlam

  • News for Tonight's WWE RAW - Fallout from SummerSlam, New Champions, More

  • Charlotte Gives Update on Ric Flair, Bayley on Her Injury and Recovery (Video)




    		•