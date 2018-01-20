





WWE

Natalya comments on Paige's injury

By

Jan 20, 2018 - 11:46:26 AM



By Michael Pappas Jan 20, 2018



Here were her comments when the topic was brought up.



“I don’t know the particulars of exactly what happened with Paige, I know, obviously, she had surgery and then she came back, but I don’t know all the details of what exactly happened. I just know that she hasn’t spoken about it yet and WWE hasn’t released a statement so everything from this point, as we know it, is just waiting to see and time will tell. What we do in the ring is difficult. At any given moment, you can have ups and downs."



“I would just wait to see what happens with Paige and wait for more from WWE to make an official announcement. What we do is physical and Paige is one of the most talented female superstars I’ve ever been in the ring with. So, I have nothing but respect for her and, obviously, my husband Tyson Kidd, who was extremely talented in the ring. I also know that we take everything one day at a time and I’m grateful for all the good time that we’ve had together in the ring."



You can read the full story on SportingNews.com







