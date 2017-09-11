LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
Natalya Warns Naomi, Fans on Asuka's First Main Roster Loss In WWE, Charlotte Flair
By Marc Middleton
Sep 11, 2017 - 9:01:22 AM
- Below is the latest WWE Network Pick of the Week with Charlotte Flair plugging last week's "Flashback Friday" programming on 22 years of WCW Monday Nitro.



- WWE has a new poll asking fans who has the best chance at handing Asuka her first loss in WWE - Charlotte Flair, RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss, Sasha Banks, Naomi, Bayley, Nia Jax, Emma, SmackDown Women's Champion Natalya, Becky Lynch or other. As of this writing, 38% voted for Flair while 22% went with Lynch, 12% for other, 9% for Bliss, 7% for Nia and 5% for Banks.

- SmackDown Women's Champion Natalya tweeted the following to Naomi ahead of their title match at Tuesday's show in Las Vegas:




