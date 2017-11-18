Posted in: WWE Natalya Has Been Announced As The Fifth Member Of Team SmackDown Live At Survivor Series
By Andrew Thompson
Nov 18, 2017 - 12:30:17 PM
This morning via Twitter, SmackDown Live commissioner Shane McMahon announced that Natalya would be the fifth and final member of the five-woman team at Survivor Series.
Individual competition drives every #SDLive Superstar. Even in defeat, @NatbyNature proved herself to be a fierce competitor and will be an asset to Team Smackdown’s 5 on 5 #SurvivorSeries Team. Let’s go to work, Nattie.
During the latest edition of SmackDown Live, Natalya lost her spot in the Champion vs. Champion match at Survivor Series, when she was defeated by Charlotte Flair and lost the SmackDown Live Women's Championship.