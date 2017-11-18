





Natalya Has Been Announced As The Fifth Member Of Team SmackDown Live At Survivor Series

Nov 18, 2017 - 12:30:17 PM



Individual competition drives every #SDLive Superstar. Even in defeat, @NatbyNature proved herself to be a fierce competitor and will be an asset to Team Smackdown’s 5 on 5 #SurvivorSeries Team. Let’s go to work, Nattie. — Shane McMahon (@shanemcmahon) November 18, 2017











During the latest edition of SmackDown Live, Natalya lost her spot in the Champion vs. Champion match at Survivor Series, when she was defeated by Charlotte Flair and lost the SmackDown Live Women's Championship.







Thank you @shanemcmahon! I’ve bled blue since day one and I AM THE BEST as we all know 😈Smackdown will win everything at #SurvivorSeries!💰🙏💙 https://t.co/8LybthkeSn — Nattie (@NatbyNature) November 18, 2017



This morning via Twitter, SmackDown Live commissioner Shane McMahon announced that Natalya would be the fifth and final member of the five-woman team at Survivor Series.