LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Indy | Forums | Contact (Send in News & Results) | Bookmark | Share



Posted in: WWE
Natalya Cuts Promo on Nikki Bella (Video), Xavier Woods to Judge, Sting - Finn Balor
By Marc Middleton
Dec 21, 2016 - 8:27:45 PM
- WWE posted this video with Corey Graves calling a Finn Balor vs. Sting action figure match, courtesy of Ringside Collectibles:



- Xavier Woods has been announced as a judge for the first annual Crunchyroll Anime Awards. The awards will be announced via social media on January 10th and then there will be a big awards party on January 28th in San Francisco. This is also Royal Rumble weekend, which might make it hard for Woods to attend.

- As seen on Tuesday night's SmackDown, Natalya admitted to attacking Nikki Bella at Survivor Series and then attacked Carmella. In this video from Talking Smack, Natalya rants more about Nikki and says she's tired of Nikki being looked at the prettiest and the best wrestler. She says her family should've got the Total Divas spin-off, not the Bellas family. She's tired of always being at the end of the line and she's not putting up with it anymore. She's tired of being second-prettiest and says she should be the one walking red carpets and getting magazine covers. Natalya says there is no women's revolution without her because she's royalty.




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Stephanie McMahon on Ronda Rousey Possibly Coming to WWE After UFC

  • Bobby Roode Talks WWE NXT Title Shot (Video), The Revival vs. DIY, Fans on This Week's Show

  • Main Event Set for WWE NXT "Takeover: San Antonio" During Rumble Weekend

  • First Trailer for ESPN Special on Ric Flair, Tyson Kidd on If He Watches 205 Live, HOF

  • Michael Cole on Working with Nigel McGuinness, Praise for Corey Graves, More

  • How Was WWE SmackDown Viewership with James Ellsworth vs. AJ Styles, #1 Contenders Match?

  • WWE Stars Begin FIFA Tournament, SmackDown Social Ratings, WWE Network - Twitter

  • New Ring Name for WWE NXT Superstar (Photo), Mauro Ranallo Note, SmackDown Top 10

  • The Rock Makes List, Nikki Bella's Secret Muscle Workout, WWE Stock

  • Natalya Cuts Promo on Nikki Bella (Video), Xavier Woods to Judge, Sting - Finn Balor




    		•