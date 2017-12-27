LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
Natalya Announces Rumble Spot (Video), Daniel Bryan Referees After Tapings, Jimmy Fallon
By Marc Middleton
Dec 27, 2017 - 7:40:08 AM
- Natalya made her return on last night's final SmackDown of 2017 in the angle that saw her, Lana, Tamina Snuka and Carmella send The Riott Squad retreating. Below is Fallout video with Natalya revealing to Dasha Fuentes that she will be in the women's Royal Rumble match next month. She joins Asuka, Naomi and Ruby Riott as confirmed names for the match. Ruby confirmed herself for the match on SmackDown. Natalya also talks about blocking negativity on social media and says 2018 will be her year because she's the best. Natalya says she will be the last woman standing at the Rumble and then she will become champion at WrestleMania 34.



- The dark main event after last night's SmackDown in Chicago saw WWE Champion AJ Styles, Randy Orton and Shinsuke Nakamura defeat Jinder Mahal, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens in six-man action. SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan was the special referee and got a big pop for doing the "Too Sweet" gesture with Styles.

- Jimmy Fallon was ringside and backstage for last night's WWE live event at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Here he is backstage with Sasha Banks:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

