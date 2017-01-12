LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Naomi on Why She's Been Off WWE TV, Lana Total Divas Teaser, WWE 2K17 DLC
By Marc Middleton
Jan 12, 2017 - 5:06:42 AM
- Below is a preview for next week's Total Divas episode with Lana twerking in Las Vegas during her bachelorette weekend:



- We noted last week that fans of Naomi were upset on social media due to her lack of WWE TV time lately. We do know that Naomi recently recovered from an ankle injury but she wrote the following after this week's SmackDown, noting that she will be back soon after some "much needed time off" for undisclosed reasons:




- The Future Stars DLC Pack for WWE 2K17 will be released on Tuesday, January 17th for $8.99. The pack includes playable Superstars Austin Aries, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, Tye Dillinger and Mojo Rawley. Below is a look at Dillinger in the game:




