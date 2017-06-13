

Naomi Talks Recent TV Project, Being on Upcoming Total Divas Season, More

By Marc Middleton Jun 13, 2017



By Marc Middleton Jun 13, 2017 - 9:50:20 AM



Naomi also confirmed that she will be on the next season of Total Divas. You can see Chuck's full interview with Naomi



Talk to me about the jitters in pitching the Feel The Glow gimmick. It has to be nerve-racking. Will they go for this? How did that whole pitch process play out?



It maybe took me about two years. Back in 2014, I had the idea and wanted to do it, but it wasn’t the right time. … I went at it and stayed persistent about it, because a lot of people didn’t think it would work it, didn’t like it, didn’t understand it, didn’t know what it meant. That was the hardest part, just convincing the higher-ups to just let me try it.



Originally, I didn’t want to use black lights, because I wanted to literally glow in the dark. I didn’t want to have light on me. But it just didn’t work, and that’s when we got the idea of using the black light. … Not only that, but finally getting that far and starting to doubt myself. It was like if this doesn’t work I don’t know what there is for me after that. I put so much time and effort into this working, I never thought: what happens if I go out there and I just bomb?



I have to ask you about a rumor making the rounds that you and your husband were off filming a new TV show. What’s the story there?



What?! I can’t say what it is, but I can tell you it’s for Nickelodeon.



It’s for Nickelodeon so who’s getting slimed?



Oh, man. I can’t speak on it yet, but it’s definitely a fun show, a kid-friendly show. We went out there and filmed it for four days, and it was a lot of fun. You guys will be seeing that in November, I believe.



I know you can’t give too much away, but was this a one-time thing?



Yeah. It’s not a reality show or anything like that. I wish I could tell you! I’ve probably already told you too much already! It’s just a one-time thing that we filmed, and we had a blast. It’s actually a kids show. It’s a race like a tournament. You guys will see it later this year.



You have the next season of ‘Total Divas’ coming up on the horizon. You have to be excited about that.



Oh, yeah. I just got the info this week. So, I will be back on this season. Thank goodness, because I probably would have blown a gasket if I was off another season. Yes, we are on this season, and we have so much for y’all this season. There are a lot of changes and a lot going on in our lives right now outside of work.







