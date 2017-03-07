LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Naomi Photos from WWE - Tapout Shoot, WWE RAW Top 10, Fans on Intense RAW Moments
By Marc Middleton
Mar 7, 2017 - 4:13:15 PM
- Below are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE RAW in San Diego:



- WWE has a new poll asking fans the most intense confrontation on this week's RAW - Roman Reigns and The Undertaker, Austin Aries and WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville, Brock Lesnar and WWE Universal Champion Bill Goldberg or Kevin Owens and WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho. As of this writing, 51% went with Reigns and Taker while 26% voted for Lesnar and Goldberg, and 12% for Jericho and Owens.

- As noted, WWE Superstars were filming for Tapout's spring collection at the WWE Performance Center on Monday. The injured Naomi tweeted these photos from the shoot:




