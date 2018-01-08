





WWE Posted in:

Naomi On Re-Inventing Her Character, Says Vince McMahon, Triple H & Road Dogg Helped Bring The "Glow" To Life, Talks Her Relationship With Jimmy Uso - More

By

Jan 8, 2018 - 6:11:59 PM



Jan 8, 2018



Here are the highlights:



Naomi On Finding Her Character:



“I think that is why I struggled in the beginning, because I feel like I was put in storylines that weren’t me. I did the heel stuff. When I first came to NXT, I was wearing the neon stuff, then I got away from it and ended up being a Funkadactyl dancer, which was awesome. Then I ended up being with Tamina and Team B.A.D. Then I was with the Usos for a little while. I just felt like I needed an opportunity to be on my own. I knew that once I got that moment, the ‘Glow’ was what I wanted to do, that’s who I was. I really believe in the ‘Glow’ and live my life that way. It’s about being positive inside and out and being the best version of yourself possible. I really wanted to incorporate that into wrestling, that was my way of doing it.”



Bringing The "Glow" To Life:







“I went and had one of the many talks with Vince. I went to him with the idea and he was like: ‘Well, we will give it a try.’ It was at a point where they weren’t doing anything with me. Thanks to Vince and Triple H and Road Dogg, they really helped me get everything off the ground. It was rough trying to get the gear, trying to get the lighting, I just had to stay on them about that, because this is a machine. There is so much going on each day. We couldn’t get it to translate right on TV. It looked cool, it glowed in person, but for some reason on TV, the glow in the dark fabric wouldn’t translate on TV. I literally had to charge it backstage with the bright lights, let it charge and go out, it was just too much, it wasn’t going to work. Then we ended up doing the UV reactive stuff, which is where we are now. All of my gear has to be certain fabric that glows. Not all neon things glow, that was tricky too. I would find all this stuff off of rave sites and trying everything. I would get to TV and the stuff wouldn’t glow. I got it down now, I have a closet, a whole room of glow stuff that never made it on TV yet or didn’t work. Money I’ve spent on all this stuff.”



Jimmy Uso:



“No matter how long we know each other, there are still things we are finding out. What we realized is that it’s okay to have disagreements, it’s okay to have arguments as long as we understand and grow from them and continue to respect each other. It’s tough because we are together 24/7. We live together, we travel together and I have two step kids. It does get challenging at times because we go through everything together. If I’m having a bad day, he is the one I’m with 24 hours a day, so, most of the time I take my frustrations out on him. It’s learning how to cope with all those things. Our relationship has changed so much in the years with our career and jobs. We’re a lot busier than when we first got together, so, it’s learning to grow and evolve with each other. I think that is what every couple goes through. It doesn’t matter if you’re famous, it doesn’t matter if you’re a celebrity, it doesn’t matter what job you have. If you’re sharing your life with someone, you’re going to have bumps in the road, but I wouldn’t want to go through that with anyone else but him.”



Naomi's Thoughts On The Women's Royal Rumble:



“I knew a women’s Royal Rumble would happen eventually, but nobody was sure. We speculated about it in the locker room. We were all so excited. I was watching RAW and we were all so ecstatic when it was announced. We all go on the phone texting each other and calling each other, it’s very fulfilling. I feel like all the hard work for decades the women have been putting in is why we are here in this moment and getting that opportunity. Just us delivering on the prior opportunities that have been given rewarded us with this first Royal Rumble match. Everyone is so happy and proud about it. I’m excited about what women who are coming in there, the surprises, that’s going to be so awesome. I’d like Kharma to come back. I would love to see Beth Phoenix, Melina. I am a huge fan of Melina. Trish Stratus, LIta, Victoria, Molly Holly. The list goes on and one. If we get any of those, I’ll be happy.”



