Posted in: WWE
Naomi Drops the WWE SmackDown Women's Title, New Champion Crowned (Video)
By Marc Middleton
Feb 21, 2017 - 8:49:40 PM
SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi was forced to relinquish her title on tonight's SmackDown due to an injury she suffered shortly after winning the title. SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan noted that Naomi was being asked to hand over the title because she will be unable to defend the title within 30 days.

As noted, Naomi won the title from Alexa Bliss at the WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view two weeks ago and noted on SmackDown that she didn't know she was hurt until she got back to her room that night. It should be noted that she did work a live event the next night.

Bryan then announced Bliss vs. Becky Lynch for the vacant title and that match ended with Bliss becoming a two-time champion.

