Names Revealed for the Legacy Wing of the 2017 WWE Hall of Fame Class

F4Wonline.com reports that 2017 WWE Hall of Fame t-shirts have been printed that reveal the following stars will be inducted into the Legacy Wing this year:* Haystacks Calhoun* Dr. Jerry Graham* Rikidozan* Judy Grable* Toots Mondt* Farmer Burns* Luther Lindsay* June Byers