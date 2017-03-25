LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Indy | Forums | Contact (Send in News & Results) | Bookmark | Share



Posted in: WWE
Names Revealed for the Legacy Wing of the 2017 WWE Hall of Fame Class
By Marc Middleton
Mar 25, 2017 - 3:13:14 AM
F4Wonline.com reports that 2017 WWE Hall of Fame t-shirts have been printed that reveal the following stars will be inducted into the Legacy Wing this year:

* Haystacks Calhoun
* Dr. Jerry Graham
* Rikidozan
* Judy Grable
* Toots Mondt
* Farmer Burns
* Luther Lindsay
* June Byers

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Names Revealed for the Legacy Wing of the 2017 WWE Hall of Fame Class

  • Finn Balor Back In Action This Weekend (Photo), Fans on Mr. WrestleMania, Gallows and Anderson

  • Update on Kane Running for Office In Tennessee, Ruby Riot on Her WWE NXT Debut (Video)

  • Goldust Calls Out Dusty Rhodes Merchandise Sellers, Brie Bella's Baby Shower, WWE Stock

  • WWE Looks at Goldberg's First 5 Matches (Video), Jim Ross Going to WrestleMania Week In Orlando

  • WWE Announces WrestleMania Week Programming Schedule

  • John Cena on NBC Next Week, WWE Looks at Randy Orton vs. Bray Wyatt, WWE - PUMA

  • Triple H on What He Looks for When Scouting, Wanting Diversity on the Roster, More

  • Stephanie McMahon Talks Gronk - WWE, Evolution of WrestleMania, Women's Revolution (Video)

  • The Undertaker's Birthday, Stephanie McMahon Workout Clip, Xavier Woods - SXSW




    		•