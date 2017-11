WWE Posted in:

NXT Chinese Recruit Leo Gao Issues A Statement Regarding His Release From WWE

By

Nov 18, 2017 - 12:15:37 AM



By Andrew Thompson Nov 18, 2017 - 12:15:37 AM



I love you,see you!!! pic.twitter.com/zkmkguEj31 — Leo Gao (@LeoGaoWWE) November 17, 2017







In the midst of releases over the past couple of weeks, one that may have been overlooked was the release of NXT Chinese recruit, Leo Gao. Gao was said to have been a favorite in the WWE Performance Center and today, he shared a message via Twitter, thanking all that were responsible for his time in the WWE.