LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Muhammad Hassan Making A Return For An Indy Promotion
By Mike Pappas
Apr 7, 2018 - 1:06:34 PM
According to an article by WrestlingNewsSource.com, former WWE superstar Muhammad Hassan is set to make a special appearance for the indy promotion The Dynasty.

Muhammad Hassan was in WWE from late 2004 to mid 2005. During that time, he became a controversial figure in the promotion with his character making anti American remarks and getting a lot of heat as a result.

WWE got in trouble when he was drafted to Smackdown and started a feud with The Undertaker. One of the segments featured men in army camo and ski masks beating down Undertaker in the ring. People were complaining about the segment as it was aired three days after the London Bombings. As a result, WWE had no choice but to take the Muhammad Hassan character off TV.

This will be Hassan's first time in a wrestling promotion since that time. Details about the event can be found at http://wearethedynasty.com/

  • Tournament Results & Videos from WrestleMania 34 Axxess Day 2

  • WWE Announces Return of the UK Title Tournament

  • Final Card for Tonight's WWE NXT "Takeover: New Orleans" Event

  • Muhammad Hassan Making A Return For An Indy Promotion

  • WWE Stars Reveal the WrestleMania 34 Set (Video)

  • Video: New Podcast, Tournaments and More Revealed for the WWE Network In 2018

  • 2018 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Coverage 4/7/18

  • AJ Lee Launches GoFundMe Campaign for National Alliance on Mental Illness (Video)

  • New Andre Battle Royal Participants, WWE Stars Film Table For 3, Paul Heyman Re-Watches

  • Ronda Rousey Reportedly Wants a Top Talent as Her WWE Manager



    		•