Muhammad Hassan Making A Return For An Indy Promotion

Apr 7, 2018 - 1:06:34 PM



By Mike Pappas Apr 7, 2018 - 1:06:34 PM



Muhammad Hassan was in WWE from late 2004 to mid 2005. During that time, he became a controversial figure in the promotion with his character making anti American remarks and getting a lot of heat as a result.



WWE got in trouble when he was drafted to Smackdown and started a feud with The Undertaker. One of the segments featured men in army camo and ski masks beating down Undertaker in the ring. People were complaining about the segment as it was aired three days after the London Bombings. As a result, WWE had no choice but to take the Muhammad Hassan character off TV.



This will be Hassan's first time in a wrestling promotion since that time. Details about the event can be found at http://wearethedynasty.com/ According to an article by WrestlingNewsSource.com, former WWE superstar Muhammad Hassan is set to make a special appearance for the indy promotion The Dynasty.