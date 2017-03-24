LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
More on The Hardys Returning to WWE, Triple H Workout Clip, New Baywatch Trailer
By Marc Middleton
Mar 24, 2017 - 3:14:48 PM
- Below is a new R-rated trailer for Baywatch, featuring former WWE Champion The Rock in the lead role. The film hits theaters on Friday, May 26th.



- As noted, Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy have reportedly been offered new WWE deals and all signs point to a WWE return by The Hardys happening in the near future. It's said to now be a matter of when they return, not if. PWInsider notes that the deals would be just for Matt and Jeff, not for Reby Sky and Senor Benjamin who were appearing on Impact Wrestling with the brothers. It was also noted that one major issue that has to be worked out is scheduling as it's believed that The Hardys aren't interested in working a full-time WWE touring schedule at this point in their lives.

- Below is a new "Midnight Workout" video from Triple H as he trains for Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 33. The Game wrote with the video, "#MidnightWorkout ends w/ Blood flow restriction cuffs 10 sled sprints 8 sets ladder speed drills Rolling planks #PainTolerance #DoTheWork"




Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

