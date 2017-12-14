LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
More on Samoa Joe - WWE Mixed Match Challenge, Vince McMahon & HHH In Troops Video, The Rock
By Marc Middleton
Dec 14, 2017 - 5:39:50 PM
- WWE posted this video looking at the raw emotion of their annual Tribute to The Troops special, featuring footage of Triple H, Vince McMahon, WWE Intercontinental Champion Roman Reigns, Samoa Joe, SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos and others:



- We noted before how a WWE website poll apparently spoiled the "Final Fan Vote" for the RAW brand in the upcoming Mixed Match Challenge tournament that airs on Facebook Watch beginning in January. The poll listed Samoa Joe as one of the RAW Superstars competing in the tournament but Joe was not on the official roster announced yesterday. The poll also did not list a "Final Fan Vote" for fans to choose a RAW Superstar to compete in the tournament. This indicates that the voting will be rigged and that Joe will be the final red brand star to participate in the tournament. Joe added to this speculation when he tweeted about the series, as seen below:




- The Rock and Jumanji co-star Jack Black appeared on The Late Late Show with guest host Bryan Cranston last night. Below are several videos from the appearance:

Dwayne Johnson Travels with a 45,000-Pound Gym:


Jack Black & Dwayne Johnson Are Just a Pair of Hairless Wrestlers


Dwayne Johnson Is Having the Daughter Jack Black Wants:


Jack Black & Dwayne Johnson Had Very Different First Kisses:


Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc.

