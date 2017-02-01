LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
More on Rich Swann Being Injured, New WWE Cruiserweight Arrives, Fans on SmackDown
By Marc Middleton
Feb 1, 2017 - 3:16:04 PM
- As seen on this week's WWE 205 Live, Akira Tozawa made his debut and picked up a win over Aaron Solow. Video from the match is below:




- 66% of fans on Twitter gave this week's WWE SmackDown a thumbs up with over 3600 votes, seen below in this poll:




- We noted before that Rich Swann suffered a foot injury in Monday's RAW segment with WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville. Swann was wearing a boot and using a crutch on last night's 205 Live but still got physical with Neville. Below are GIFs from their backstage segment:







Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

  More on Rich Swann Being Injured, New WWE Cruiserweight Arrives, Fans on SmackDown

