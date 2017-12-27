LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
More on Next Week's WWE SmackDown, Summer Rae BTS Photo Shoot Video, SmackDown Top 10
By Marc Middleton
Dec 27, 2017 - 6:27:29 PM
- Below are the top 10 moments from the final WWE SmackDown of 2017:



- The Bludgeon Brothers vs. Breezango has been announced for next week's SmackDown from Orlando. The match was made after The Ascension challenged Rowan & Harper on behalf of Tyler Breeze & Fandango. Last night's SmackDown saw The Ascension carry Breezango away to safety during a squash by The Bludgeon Brothers. As noted, the first SmackDown of 2018 will also feature SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos defending against Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable.

- Below is behind-the-scenes video from a recent photo shoot with former WWE Superstar Summer Rae:




  More on Next Week's WWE SmackDown, Summer Rae BTS Photo Shoot Video, SmackDown Top 10

