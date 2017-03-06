LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
More on Kurt Angle's WWE Interview, Titus O'Neil on Jack Swagger, John Cena - Nintendo
By Marc Middleton
Mar 6, 2017 - 12:33:28 AM
- We noted before that John Cena was working with Nintendo to help promote their new Switch console In the promo below, Cena games in "Unexpected Places" with others:



- As noted, 2017 WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle filmed an interview with Corey Graves this past week, to air on a future episode of "Bring It To The Table" on the WWE Network. That episode will air on Monday, March 13th after RAW.

- Titus O'Neil is the latest WWE Superstar to comment on Jack Swagger, who is on his way out of the company. As noted, Swagger requested his release earlier in the week but WWE confirmed on Friday that he is still signed to the company but when he is released, he will be under a standard non-compete clause. Titus wrote:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc.

  

