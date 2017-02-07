LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
More on Hideo Itami's Status, Ricardo Rodriguez Says He Was Shot At, Rock 'N' Roll Express
By Marc Middleton
Feb 7, 2017 - 10:30:15 PM
- Title Match Wrestling recently posted this video of 2017 WWE Hall of Famers The Rock 'N' Roll Express wrestling The Heavenly Bodies at a late 2015 Pro Wrestling Syndicate indie event. Ricky Morton and Robert Gibson continue to work regular indie dates and make convention appearances.



- We've noted how WWE NXT Superstar Hideo Itami has been teasing that he's ready to return from a neck injury suffered last fall. PWInsider confirms that he is no longer on the injured list. It will be interesting to see if Itami returns to NXT TV before WrestleMania 33. The last set of tapings before WrestleMania will take place on February 22nd from the University of Central Florida.

- Former WWE star Ricardo Rodriguez noted on Twitter that someone shot at him and while he was driving on Tuesday. He posted this photo of a busted back windshield:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc.

  

